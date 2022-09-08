 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WALL-E will be the first Disney film in the Criterion Collection

Coming in November, in 4K with a ton of extras

By Tasha Robinson
The little robot WALL-E rides along on the outside of a starship, reaching up to touch ice crystals in a planetary ring, in Pixar’s movie WALL-E Image: Pixar Animation

The home-video company Criterion announced Thursday that Pixar Animation Studios’ feature WALL-E will join the Criterion Collection in November, as the first Disney or Pixar movie to receive a Criterion release. The Criterion edition will be released Nov. 22, with pre-orders opening Oct. 18.

Criterion, a curation company that preserves, restores, and releases movies of particular cultural impact and importance from around the world, has almost no animated movies in its roster. WALL-E will join Watership Down, the French sci-fi film Fantastic Planet, and Wes Anderson’s stop-motion movie Fantastic Mr. Fox in the company’s limited animation lineup. In addition to being the company’s first Disney or Pixar film, WALL-E is the only CG animated film currently in the company’s library.

WALL-E was a historic film for Pixar. The story of a small trash-compacting robot left behind on a polluted, abandoned Earth was widely hailed upon its 2008 release for its unusual artfulness and confidence, with director Andrew Stanton (also the director of Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and a writer on all four Toy Story movies) and his co-writer Jim Reardon opening the story with 40 nearly dialogue-free minutes, and taking time throughout the increasingly fast-paced story for lyrical visual moments, like a zero-gravity robot dance in space.

As usual for Criterion, the company plans to release the movie with a variety of extras, including new commentary tracks, essays, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and more. A complete list of features follows, courtesy of Criterion:

  • 4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane
  • New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts
  • Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton
  • Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels
  • The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks
  • More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots
  • Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton
  • WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon
  • Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton
  • A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton
  • BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team

