Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake return to the big (see: small) screen in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm this November

Warner Bros. released the first trailer on Thursday for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the new feature-length animated comedy based on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the follow-up to 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. The film, in addition to feature-length continuations of The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse, was announced in May of last year.

The trailer, which features an original theme song written performed by rap duo and frequent Adult Swim collaborators Run the Jewels, presumably takes place after the events of the show’s 11th and final season back in 2015. The show was later followed by Aquadonk Side Pieces, a 10-episode online short series released on YouTube earlier this year featuring several returning characters from the original series.

To be brutally matter of fact, there’s a whole lot of stuff going on in this trailer and it’s difficult to tell when any one scene takes place respective to another, but from the description of the trailer, it seems Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will follow Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and their human neighbor Carl as they split up and team back up again to fight against Amazin (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz), the ruthless and eccentric CEO of a tech company.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be released on digital home video, 4K, and Blu-ray on Nov. 8.