The Rock kneels before no one in new Black Adam trailer

The Justice Society, Amanda Waller, and Sabbac are among those he won’t be kneeling before

By Oli Welsh
DC has released a full trailer for the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam movie, giving a clearer view of the forces that will be arrayed against The Rock’s rogue superhuman while continuing to stress the character’s edgy, antiheroic credentials.

The trailer spends more time with the heroes of the Justice Society, who are on a mission to “lock down” the “loose cannon” that is Black Adam: in particular, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, whom we get to see use his powers this time, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. We also get a glimpse of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, the ruthless government operator from both Suicide Squad movies and the Peacemaker TV series, who, it seems, may be pulling the Justice Society’s strings to some extent. It’s interesting to see this character drawing these franchises closer together as Warner Bros. looks to consolidate the disparate DC movie properties.

The trailer also gives us our first look at a candidate for the true villain of the piece: a couple of shots show a horned figure who can only be Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari), a Russian mob boss who possesses the power of an ancient demon (and sometimes even Satan’s strength). Sabbac is seen in combat with Hawkman, but not Black Adam.

Hawkman, carrying a large axe, faces off against the demonic, horned, red figure of Sabbac Image: Warner Bros.

Mostly, the trailer focuses on how moody and dangerous Black Adam is, and how he has the power to save the world or destroy it. A notably humorless Johnson growls things like, “These powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,” and “I kneel before no one.” Though after losing a son and spending 5,000 years in prison, it’s understandable he might be feeling a little cheesed off.

Black Adam, directed by the Spanish genre specialist Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, Non-Stop, The Shallows, Jungle Cruise), will be released in theaters on Oct. 21.

