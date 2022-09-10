 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Ubisoft Forward and Assassin’s Creed’s 15th birthday celebration

Expect updates on Skull and Bones, the new Mario + Rabbids game, and more

By Owen S. Good
Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s annual online showcase of upcoming games, airs Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Fans can expect a comprehensive update on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch this November.

Ubisoft Forward can be seen on Twitch, YouTube, and Ubisoft’s website. Players who log in to Twitch and watch there can earn in-game content drops for Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the recently launched Roller Champions, and the forthcoming Skull and Bones. The show will run for at least one hour.

Other games expected to feature during Ubisoft Forward’s presentation include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, launching Oct. 20, and the long-awaited pirate action RPG Skull and Bones, which arrives Nov. 8. Viewers may also get a peek at Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, the free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter spinoff. A pre-show broadcast also begins at 2:35 p.m. EDT, which Ubisoft says will feature news and announcements for Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, and Anno 1800.

Last week, Ubisoft confirmed that the next Assassin’s Creed is titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it stars Basim, a character introduced in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is set in Baghdad during the Abbasid Caliphate of the late 9th century, representing a return to the series’ Middle East origins 15 years after the original Assassin’s Creed.

