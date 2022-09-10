 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a platform, not a new game, Ubisoft says

It’s a portal ‘into the Assassin’s Creed universe’ that includes multiplayer experiences

By Owen S. Good
Edward Kenway spies the fluke of a whale from his pirate ship in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Image: Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Infinity “is not a game, per se,” according to Ubisoft executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté, but it will be a platform through which Assassin’s Creed fans can visit all the adventures spanning the past 15 years of the globe-trotting, historical sci-fi series.

Further, “We’re actually investigating how we will bring back standalone multiplayer experiences into the Assassin’s Creed universe,” via Infinity, Côté said during Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Otherwise, Ubisoft had no further details on its live service approach to the open-world RPG it launched in November 2007. Ubisoft first revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinitywhich is a project code name and may not be its final title — in July 2021. The platform is being developed jointly by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft,” Nathalie Bouchard, managing director at Ubisoft Quebec, and Christophe Derennes, managing director at Ubisoft Montreal, said in a statement last year.

Infinity is going to be a hub that will unite all our different experiences, and our players, together in meaningful ways,” Côté said Saturday.

Still, “Project Infinity” has no definite launch date; Ubisoft Forward host Danny Wallace said players will see it “in the coming years.”

