Dauntless devs are making the cottagecore fairy farming sim of your dreams

Phoenix Labs, the maker of free-to-play co-op action RPG Dauntless, announced a new game on Tuesday: Fae Farm, an adorable and cozy farming simulator where you can build explore a magical land and farm with friends. The game will released exclusively on Nintendo Switch and is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2023, so around the summertime.

A huge draw of Fae Farm appears to be its multiplayer features. In the game, you can build farms, go on quests, and adventure with friends in online or local co-op. The developers said it will enable players to easily drop-in and drop-out of play throughout activities.

In the game, you’ll take on the role of an adventurer who joins a new community and creates a new home. Meanwhile, you’ll also be able to restore the larger magical land Azoria, where the game takes place. There’s a single-player option too but you and your friends will be able to “build homesteads, explore varied environments, gather resources, and plumb the depths of the world to uncover the magic they’ll need to rebuild Azoria.”

Here are some images from the game shared by the developers.

According to the team, Fae Farm is a “love letter” to their favorite farming and life sims.

“With Fae Farm we wanted to take our favorite elements of the sim genres we love, infuse them with magic and beautiful art, and wrap everything in a light-hearted cooperative experience,” creative director Katie De Sousa said in a release. “I can’t wait to see what kind of cozy homesteads players build in Azoria.”