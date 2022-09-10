 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022

The short answer is you can’t, but we (and Twitter) are here to help

Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.

The best way to keep up with the event will be through Disney’s various Twitter accounts. The official Marvel Studios account will likely be tweeting along with the presentation as it’s showing off new parts of the MCU, while the Star Wars account should be handling that segment of the show — though it’s possible that a series like Indiana Jones could make an appearance as well. Because the 20th Century Studios segment of the show is pretty new, it’s hard to tell if it will be tweeted by that studio’s account or not, but it’s worth following along in case.

There will also likely be live-tweet threads from many of the people attending the panel as well, but for those you’ll just have to keep an eye on your timeline as the event gets rolling.

Of course, you can also keep an eye on all our coverage throughout the panel on our D23 2022 page.



