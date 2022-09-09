 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inside Out is getting a sequel

Will it be called Outside In?

By Petrana Radulovic
Five figures all look gobsmacked behind a control panel. Image: Pixar

Pixar’s Inside Out is getting a sequel. The news was announced at D23, Disney’s bi-annual fan convention.

The 2015 film followed the personified emotions of a young girl named Riley. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Anger (Lewis Black) inhabit Riley’s mind and are responsible for her feelings, as they help her navigate the complexities of growing up and moving to a completely new city. Tension mounts when Joy and Sadness clash and accidentally lose some of Riley’s core memories, and they must embark on a quest deeper into her mind in order to retrieve them. The film was directed by Pete Docter, who now serves as chief creative officer of Pixar. It was praised for tackling emotions and memories in a multifaceted manner.

That year, Inside Out won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The sequel will pick up when Riley is a teenager, likely dealing with all the messy complicated emotions that comes with adolescence. The movie will also introduce some new emotions, beyond the five we saw in the first movie. This time, Kelsey Mann, story supervisor on Monsters University, will direct the movie with a script from Inside Out screenwriter Meg LeFauve. Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling are reportedly not returning as Fear and Disgust.

Inside Out 2 is set to come out in summer of 2024.

