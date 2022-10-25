The Guardians of the Galaxy are going to kidnap Kevin Bacon for Christmas

Last we saw the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy, they were galavanting around... the galaxy... with Thor Odinson. The events of Thor: Love & Thunder put an end to that (much to Peter Quill’s relief) and now they’re back on their bullshit. Which in this case involves the holiday season.

As announced way back in 2020, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney Plus this December, and a first look promises exactly the kind of yuletide cheer you’d expect from a bunch of star-hopping a-holes. James Gunn, who wrote and directed the two previous Guardians as well as 2023’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is behind the antics, so you know it’ll be naughty and nice.

The trailer shows the Guardians as they realize that it’s the Holiday season on Earth, and the perfect time to cheer up Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) who is down in the dumps about losing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with a trip to Earth...and the chance to meet his hero, Kevin Bacon (Kevin Bacon).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney Plus on Nov. 25, 2022. Then a few months later on May 5, 2023, we get The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which according to Gunn at the 2022 SDCC Marvel panel, will be the “end of this team.”