Black Panther and Captain America team up in new game from ex-Uncharted director

Black Panther and Captain America are teaming up for a new video game adventure set in the Marvel Universe’s version of World War II. On Friday, at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, Marvel Games and Skydance New Media — the relatively new studio led by former Naughty Dog creative director Amy Hennig — revealed a new, untitled game in which the super duo take on the evil forces of Hydra.

Joining them will be two additional heroes, Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network (and what appears to be a precursor to the Dora Milaje). Those four heroes were featured in a teaser trailer for the Black Panther and Captain America game, which appears to be set in Paris and (possibly) in Wakanda.

Marvel and Skydance New Media’s new game appears to have been inspired by a comic book limited series from 2010 called Black Panther/Captain America: Flags of Our Fathers. In that four-issue run, set in the 1940s, Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) teamed up with Black Panther (King Azzuri, the grandfather of T’Challa) and Nick Fury and his Howling Commandos to take on the Red Skull, Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, and the forces of Adolf Hitler, who hopes that Wakanda’s stores of Vibranium will help Germany win the war.

In video games, Captain America and Black Panther (the T’Challa version) most recently teamed up in Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers. Black Panther was added to that game as a free character in August 2021.

Skydance New Media was established in 2019. Amy Hennig, the former creative director of the Uncharted series and Visceral Games’ unfinished Star Wars game, co-founded the studio with Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak to — originally, anyway — develop “interactive series” for “emerging streaming platforms.” Skydance New Media announced its Marvel project last October as “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.” The studio is also developing an untitled Star Wars game.