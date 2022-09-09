She-Hulk trailer shows Daredevil (and Matt Murdock) out and about in the MCU

Marvel Studios revealed a new look at Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil on Friday, by way of a new teaser that shows a sneak peek of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The trailer teases the ongoing story of lawyer Jennifer Walters, as she comes to terms with being She-Hulk. “Life would be so much easier if I was just Jen,” Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, says of her powers. Right after that, we hear the voice of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, reassuring her, accompanied by clips showing the hero in his new outfit.

We haven’t seen a whole lot of Daredevil lately. Murdock got a quick cameo in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the last we caught up with Matt’s vigilante career was in the 2018 season of his Netflix series. The season wrapped up with Murdock sending the Kingpin to prison, and a tease at the origin story of Daredevil nemesis Bullseye. Now Matt’s back in a shiny new outfit.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a new series from director Kat Coiro that follows the story of Jennifer Walters as she takes on the superhuman powers that come with being a new Hulk. You can watch current and future episodes on Disney Plus.