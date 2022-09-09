 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year

Mike Bithell is developing a fresh look at the world inside a new Tron server

By Owen S. Good
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase.

In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a detective program keeping the peace on an all-new Grid. Query has been tasked with unraveling a complicated break-in and theft. According to its Steam page “you’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even de-rez them.”

Players will advance Tron: Identity’s story by defragmenting other programs’ identity discs. “The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you,” the game’s description says. “Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.”

Tron: Identity will be the first video game from Disney’s Tron franchise for PC or consoles since 2004’s non-canonical Tron 2.0

