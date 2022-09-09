 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marvel is getting an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go

Marvel World of Heroes is coming in 2023

By Austen Goslin
A person holds their phone in one hand and a Doctor Strange-style spell in another from the Marvel World of Heroes trailer Image: Niantic/Disney

The Marvel universe is getting its own augmented reality game. Marvel World of Heroes was announced on Friday during Disney’s game showcase at its D23 2022 expo. The mobile game is being developed by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, and is set for release sometime in 2023.

Much like Pokémon Go, Marvel World of Heroes will let players use their mobile devices for AR-based gameplay on the go. The game allows players to create their own superhero identity and take on powerful foes with friends. In the trailer we see players using a collection of powers that have become staples of Marvel comics including Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, Cyclops’ lasers, and Doctor Strange’s sorcery.

But you’ll have to have more than your real-life friends to stop the Marvel Universe’s biggest villains, which is why Marvel World of Heroes will also let players team up with some of the most famous characters in the Marvel Universe and work together to defend Earth.

Just like Pokémon Go, players will have to explore real-world areas and complete certain tasks in order to unlock certain things in the game, including equipment and abilities.

While the game doesn’t have a definitive release date yet, players can pre-register on the game’s website now for a chance to participate as early as possible.

