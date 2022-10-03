 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer hints at the hero’s new identity

The trailer also shows the Iron Man-inspired Ironheart in action

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Black Panther 2 is only a month away, but Marvel Studios is still keeping the movie under wraps, even in a new trailer. The latest look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us our best look yet at the movie, but it’s still not clear who the new Black Panther will be — though you can take a pretty good guess.

While the first trailer appealed to emotion, this one gives us a taste of the film’s plot: Namor, the King of Talocan, is coming to the surface world and striking at Wakanda when the nation is in mourning and at its weakest. Meanwhile, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a young inventor, builds a suit of armor that looks a lot like Iron Man armor — so those worried that Ironheart’s appearance was merely a tease in this film can rest assured, it seems like she’s playing a pretty big part.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on Nov. 11, and will be the final movie in Phase 4 of the MCU before the start of Phases 5 and 6.

The next Black Panther brings back many of the cast members of the original movie including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman, while also adding new cast members like Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, who seems to be the movie’s villain. The sequel also brings back Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote the movie.

A still frame from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer showing the new female Black Panther standing in her costume. Image: Marvel Studios

