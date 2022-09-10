 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Assassin’s Creed is going to Japan soon, and a mobile version targets China

Assassin’s Creed Red and Jade — both are code names — are in the pipeline at Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy screenshots
2015’s Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
Image: Climax Studios/Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise will, at long last, visit feudal Japan, and give fans “a very powerful shinobi fantasy,” franchise executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said Saturday during the publisher’s Ubisoft Forward live stream showcase of upcoming games.

The game does not yet have a name — beyond a code name, “Assassin’s Creed Red,” anyway — nor a launch date or window. But it is “our next premium flagship title and the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin’s Creed,” Côté said. “Assassin’s Creed Red” is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, which developed 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In addition to “Assassin’s Creed Red,” Ubisoft is also developing “Project Jade,” a dedicated mobile gaming experience set in China. “For the first time in our open-world games, you can create your own character,” Côté said. “You’ll get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets and vastness of ancient China.”

“Assassin’s Creed Jade” will be optimized for touch-screen controls, Côté said. Ubisoft did not give a launch window for this title, either.

Ubisoft has ventured onto smart devices with its tentpole action-adventure franchise before, most recently in 2016 with the Unity-developed Assassin’s Creed Identity, which starred a created and customized assassin character adventuring through Renaissance Italy. Assassin’s Creed 2: Discovery also launched on Nintendo DS in 2009 and later for iOS devices in 2010.

