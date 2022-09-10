Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain

Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

The Leader is, like the Hulk, dramatically changed physically by gamma radiation. But instead of becoming incredibly strong, the Leader gains superhuman intelligence — and a huge distended head.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the Leader’s starring role in Captain America: New World Order at the D23 Expo on Saturday. Also returning in New World Order are Carl Lumbly from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, who will return as Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez, played by Joaquín Torres, from the Disney Plus series. Ramirez will apparently take over the mantle of the Falcon from Sam Wilson.

Director Julius Onah (Luce) called the next Captain America movie a “paranoid thriller” during Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation.

Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, who took over from Steve Rogers — and, for a brief period, John Walker — after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America: New World Order is slated to hit movie theaters on May 3, 2024.