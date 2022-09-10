 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain

Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role from the 2008 Marvel movie

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Tim Blake Nelson’s Dr. Sterns getting infected by gamma radiation and turning into The Leader in The Incredible Hulk Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

The Leader is, like the Hulk, dramatically changed physically by gamma radiation. But instead of becoming incredibly strong, the Leader gains superhuman intelligence — and a huge distended head.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the Leader’s starring role in Captain America: New World Order at the D23 Expo on Saturday. Also returning in New World Order are Carl Lumbly from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, who will return as Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez, played by Joaquín Torres, from the Disney Plus series. Ramirez will apparently take over the mantle of the Falcon from Sam Wilson.

Director Julius Onah (Luce) called the next Captain America movie a “paranoid thriller” during Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation.

Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, who took over from Steve Rogers — and, for a brief period, John Walker — after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America: New World Order is slated to hit movie theaters on May 3, 2024.

In This Stream

Every major announcement from D23 Expo 2022

View all 22 stories

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

All the Marvel trailers and news out of this year’s D23

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The Thunderbolts team for Marvel’s upcoming movie has been revealed

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Marvel’s Secret Invasion pulls all the MCU’s spies into one intergalactic crisis

By David Grossman

Everything we know about Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Marvel’s Halloween special brings werewolves to the MCU

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer brings a war to Earth that only Samuel L. Jackson can stop

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon