The Division Heartland ramps up in 2022 with closed alpha tests

Go to Silver Creek, USA and keep the peace, Agent

By Owen S. Good
Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is taking registrations for closed alpha tests of the next chapter in Ubisoft’s loot-shooter franchise. During Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, fans got a glimpse of Silver Creek, the middle-America setting where the Strategic Homeland Division is fighting to keep the peace.

The Division Heartland will be a free-to-play survival-action shooter, Red Storm Entertainment developer Keith Evans says in this latest video. Players will be tasked with protecting Silver Creek from rogue SHD agents, new enemy factions, and a society ravaged by the spread of The Dollar Flu.

Closed alpha registrations are being accepted at TheDivisionHeartland.com. Ubisoft did not give a date or window for when these tests would begin, or when The Division Heartland would make its 1.0 launch.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft said that seasons 10 and 11 of content for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 would arrive later this year. The new seasons will include new Manhunt targets, drawing on The Division’s canon to bring back new adversaries and companions.

Additionally, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, the mobile adaptation of the franchise, will also get a closed beta test later this fall. This beta will also introduce The Division’s anything-goes, loot-rich Dark Zone to mobile platforms.

