The Thunderbolts team for Marvel’s upcoming movie has been revealed

Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are both on the team

By Austen Goslin
The Thunderbolts cast at D23 2022, in a photo taken by Walt Disney Studios’ head of marketing Asad Ayaz. Photo: Marvel/Disney via Asad Ayaz

Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie is still a little ways away, but the studio has already revealed who’s on the team. The reveal came via a photo released during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation, where Feige revealed the entire team for the upcoming 2024 movie.

The Thunderbolts are a longstanding Marvel comics team, but their MCU incarnation will include plenty of familiar faces. Based on the photo, it seems that the team will be led by Yalena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Red Justice (David Harbour), Valentina Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

We still don’t know much about the movie, and Marvel didn’t reveal more than this photo, but based on the other crossover characters, it seems possible that Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop could appear, or maybe Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, or even the return of Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo. But for now, we’ll just have to stick to the photo we’ve got.

