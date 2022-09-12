 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top Gun: Maverick gets an enormous box set release this December

By Toussaint Egan
Hot on the heels of the film’s $1.4 billion global box office run and VOD premiere last month, Paramount Home Entertainment announced Monday that Top Gun: Maverick will receive a 4K SteelBook box set release on Dec. 6.

The 4K SteelBook “Superfan Collection” set includes two SteelBook cases with 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of Top Gun Maverick and the original 1986 Top Gun, as well as digital copies of the films, Top Gun: Maverick dog tags, magnetic decals, a leather keyring, coasters, and photos.

That’s not even mentioning the special features on the discs themselves, which include several documentaries involving the making of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, commentary tracks with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Top Gun director Tony Scott, music videos, as well as a 45-minute Masterclass video of Tom Cruise at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Pricing for the 4K SteelBook Superfan Collection has not been confirmed yet, but considering the humongous amount of features and memorabilia included in the set, one can surmise it’ll be quite a chunk of change.

As previously mentioned, Top Gun: Maverick is currently available to purchase digitally on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu for $19.99, but if you are a Top Gun “Superfan” who doesn’t feel like waiting for the movie’s streaming premiere and doesn’t object to the thought of owning to yet another copy of Top Gun, this set is for you.

