Star Wars: The Clone Wars is getting a Pandemic board game spinoff

From Earthbound epidemics to the scourges of Azeroth to a galaxy far, far away

By Toussaint Egan
new
Ahsoka tano holds out a green lightsaber in star wars: the clone wars Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Publisher Asmodee and Z-Man Games announced on Monday the latest entry in the Pandemic System board game series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game, is set to be released as an online exclusive at Target on Sept. 19, and worldwide in October at select retailers.

Set during the events of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series, the game will task players with defending the Galactic Republic together as Ashoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other legendary Jedi against the machinations of the Separatist forces.

Box art for Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game. Image: Asmodee / Z-Man Games

Built using Z-Man Games’ cooperative Pandemic System mechanics, players will choose from a selection of seven Jedi, each with their own unique Force abilities. Players will play across four epic scenarios, working together to defeat adversaries of the Dark Side like Count Dooku and General Grievous.

This new Star Wars-based spinoff comes in the wake of Z-Man Games’ previous World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King spin-off of the Pandemic System franchise, which was released last November. First released in 2008, Pandemic (or the Pandemic System, as Z-Man is now referring to it) is a cooperative board game based on the premise that four diseases have broken out across the world, each threatening a specific region. The game allows for up to four players to choose from seven possible roles and work together to resolve each crisis. The games rely on a few core concepts, such as a deck of cards filled with challenges that crop up semi-randomly throughout the game. Wildly popular, the Pandemic System games have seen several successful spinoffs in the past, including the 2014 dice-based Pandemic: The Cure and 2016’s Pandemic: Reign of Cthulhu.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game will be released in the U.S. exclusively online at Target for $59.99 and be made available at other retailers on Oct. 1.

Loading comments...

