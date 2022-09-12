New One Piece movie Red will sail its way to theaters in November

The 15th One Piece movie will hit theaters in the United States and Canada on Nov. 4, following the release in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 3. Both subbed and dubbed versions will be available in theaters. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 in the United States and Canada, and on Oct. 5 in Australia and New Zealand.

Titled One Piece Film Red, the movie premiered in Japan on Aug. 8 and is currently the highest grossing One Piece movie ever. The official synopsis is below:

Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as “otherworldly”—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.

One Piece is currently one of the longest running manga of all time. It’s been adapted into an anime series, 14 other movies, and an upcoming Netflix live action adaptation.