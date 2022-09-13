How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct

A new Nintendo Direct airs Tuesday at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, promising roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter, Nintendo says. The Nintendo Direct for September will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and you can watch the broadcast above.

There’s no official word on which games Nintendo will show, but there are some pretty good bets: Bayonetta 3 launches in October, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is coming in November, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is expected sometime in 2023. Nintendo also has Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two Game Boy Advance strategy games, ready to go, but that game is on indefinite hold.

Recent rumors and reporting indicate that Nintendo may also finally deliver remakes or remasters of games like the original Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also has an animated Mario movie coming sometime next year, and multiple theme parks coming to the U.S. Viewers may also get a peek at a new Fire Emblem game, based on leaked images from an unannounced sequel.

Beyond that, Nintendo Switch owners will have to tune in to Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct to see what else the company has up its sleeve.