 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo promises a 40-minute showcase of new games coming to Switch this winter

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

A new Nintendo Direct airs Tuesday at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, promising roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter, Nintendo says. The Nintendo Direct for September will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and you can watch the broadcast above.

There’s no official word on which games Nintendo will show, but there are some pretty good bets: Bayonetta 3 launches in October, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is coming in November, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is expected sometime in 2023. Nintendo also has Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two Game Boy Advance strategy games, ready to go, but that game is on indefinite hold.

Recent rumors and reporting indicate that Nintendo may also finally deliver remakes or remasters of games like the original Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also has an animated Mario movie coming sometime next year, and multiple theme parks coming to the U.S. Viewers may also get a peek at a new Fire Emblem game, based on leaked images from an unannounced sequel.

Beyond that, Nintendo Switch owners will have to tune in to Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct to see what else the company has up its sleeve.

In This Stream

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The biggest news, reveals, and trailers

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Amiibo unlockables in Splatoon 3

By Julia Lee
/ new

Final Fantasy’s Crisis Core remake launches in December

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Fire Emblem Engage proves a thousand years isn’t enough time to grow out a wacky hair dye job

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life being remade for Nintendo Switch

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Four more Resident Evil games are coming to Switch — in cloud form

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon