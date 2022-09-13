Everything announced at Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct

Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November and The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2 in 2023, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct broadcast Tuesday to round out its slate of upcoming games. The 40-minute livestream focused largely on Nintendo’s winter games lineup, but also revealed the official name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The September livestream began at 10 a.m. EST, though Nintendo’s U.K.-based YouTube channel did not livestream the event “as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning” following U.K. monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Instead, the whole video was published on Nintendo’s U.K. YouTube channel after the event. Of course, U.K. viewers looking to watch the event could just tune in on another Nintendo channel — like Nintendo of America.

Either way, don’t worry if you’ve missed the event. Here are all the announcements from Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s coming May 12, 2023. Nintendo showed a brief trailer at the end of the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday.

Developer Intelligent Systems is making the next Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem Engage. It’s expected out on Jan. 20, 2023.

It Takes Two

Co-op platformer It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

A remake of Wii game Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A new hero, Ino, is coming with wave 3 for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass. More heroes are coming in wave 3, too. Wave 2, for its part, is coming on Oct. 13.

The fitness boxing game is coming in March 2023.

Tunic

Tunic is a complex puzzle adventure game that was released earlier this year, and now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27.

Front Mission

A bunch of Front Mission remakes are coming to Nintendo Switch: Front Mission in November, Front Mission 2 in 2023, and Front Mission 3 “in the future.”

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Originally a GameCube game, Story of Seasons is coming to Nintendo Switch. Head back to Forgotten Valley in summer 2023.

The first Splatfest for Splatoon 3 is coming: What would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, grub, or fun? It’s going to be held Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, where players can choose a team. Otherwise, Nintendo said more free updates are coming for the game “in the future.”

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler is getting a sequel, Octopath Traveler 2, with eight new travelers to round out your party. It will be released on Feb. 24, 2023.

Fae Farm, a fairytale farmstead game with local and online multiplayer, looks a lot like Animal Crossing. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

There are 385 songs in this Final Fantasy rhythm game, which will be released on Feb. 16, 2023. Nier, Octopath Traveler, and Live A Live will also get songs in the game.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is coming in October, and ahead of that launch, Nintendo showcased how exploration works in the upcoming game.

Rune Factory 3 Special

Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch next year, and a new Rune Factory series is expected “in the future.” Rune Factory 5 was released earlier this year.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future; the first three are coming in 2022, with the rest launching in 2023.

GoldenEye 007 is also “coming soon” to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, now with online multiplayer, Nintendo announced.

Various Daylife

The RPG, developed by designers who worked on Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, is coming to Nintendo Switch later today.

Factorio

Factorio, the production line-sim originally released in 2016, is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28.

Ib

Ib is a 2D exploration game by Playsim, in which a girl gets sucked into a mysterious world, coming to Switch in spring 2023. It’s a remake of the 2012 classic Japanese game, which is out already on other platforms.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

A free update with Pauline and Diddy Kong — plus a new stadium and gear — is coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League this month.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Two new courses are coming in wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS. They will be released this year.

Golf is coming with online play, allowing for up to eight players. Originally slated for this fall, the update is now planned for holiday 2022.

Pikmin 4, the next mainline game in the franchise, is coming in 2023. No gameplay was shown, but designer Shigeru Myamoto did say that the Switch makes controlling the tiny Pikmin “simpler.”

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Players danced along to BTS in the preview for Just Dance 2023 Edition. The next entry in Ubisoft’s series is coming on Nov. 22.

Harvestella, yet another farming sim — albeit with intermittent combat against monsters — is coming on November 4. A demo is available on Nintendo eShop now.

Bayonetta 3

Nintendo showed more of Bayonetta 3, wherein the titular hero is saving the world alongside Luka, Jeanne, and new ally Viola. It’s launching on Oct. 28. A new trailer was released after the Nintendo Direct.

Raincode

Investigate in the city of perpetual rain in Raincode, coming in spring 2023.

Resident Evil Village

Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch via the cloud on Oct. 28. There’s a free demo out today, and new DLC is coming Dec. 2. Resident Evil Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 are coming to the Switch via the cloud this year, too.

Sifu

The rogue like kung fu game Sifu will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion launches on Dec. 13.

Radiant Silvergun

The classic shoot ‘em up will be released on Nintendo Switch later on Tuesday.

Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon launches next year on Nintendo Switch.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Looking for a lumberjack who lost her emotions? Tales of Symphonia is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year.

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection combines Life is Strange: Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm into one bundle, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27.

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered will launch on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1.

Lego Bricktales

Thunderful’s LEGO Bricktales is coming this fall to Nintendo Switch.

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm, from Gameloft, is coming this year, bringing beloved Disney and Pixar characters into a racing world.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys season 2 begins on Sept. 15.

Kirby and the pals are back with four-player local co-op on Feb. 24, 2023.