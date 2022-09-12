 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A new PlayStation State of Play is coming on Sept. 13

Sony promises 10 games in 20 minutes

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
The PlayStation logo shapes on an abstract background in cool, neutral colors. Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. September’s State of Play will stream live at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Tuesday’s State of Play digital event will run about 20 minutes, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on the PlayStation Blog. The stream promises new reveals and updates for 10 games across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2. Sony said that its next State of Play will include updates from its Japanese partners “along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.” (This year’s Tokyo Game Show kicks off on Thursday, hence the focus on Japanese studios.)

As for which games we’ll see, PlayStation’s close Japanese partners include Capcom, which has a major new expansion coming for Resident Evil Village, a remake of Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and a brand-new game, Exoprimal, on its schedule; and Square Enix, which will publish Forspoken early next year and Final Fantasy 16 next summer. Of course, Sony itself has a major release planned for later this year, God of War Ragnarok, which could also get some attention on Tuesday.

Beyond that, PlayStation fans will just have to tune in to Tuesday’s State of Play to see what else the company has up its sleeve.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Splatoon 3 bullies keep shoving moai in lockers

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

Thank you to this YouTuber for explaining Immortality to me

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Scrooge McDuck won’t let me buy a sick gaming PC

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t actually rated Adults Only, won’t have ‘real gambling’

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Disney aims to reshape Disneyland, World, and beyond with new attractions

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon