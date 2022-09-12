A new PlayStation State of Play is coming on Sept. 13

Sony will broadcast a new State of Play presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 13. September’s State of Play will stream live at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Tuesday’s State of Play digital event will run about 20 minutes, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on the PlayStation Blog. The stream promises new reveals and updates for 10 games across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2. Sony said that its next State of Play will include updates from its Japanese partners “along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.” (This year’s Tokyo Game Show kicks off on Thursday, hence the focus on Japanese studios.)

As for which games we’ll see, PlayStation’s close Japanese partners include Capcom, which has a major new expansion coming for Resident Evil Village, a remake of Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and a brand-new game, Exoprimal, on its schedule; and Square Enix, which will publish Forspoken early next year and Final Fantasy 16 next summer. Of course, Sony itself has a major release planned for later this year, God of War Ragnarok, which could also get some attention on Tuesday.

Beyond that, PlayStation fans will just have to tune in to Tuesday’s State of Play to see what else the company has up its sleeve.