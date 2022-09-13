Fist of the North Star gets a... boxing exercise game?

Fist of the North Star is now being adapted into — wait for it — a boxing exergame on Nintendo Switch. It looks bizarre, to say the least!

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star was announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct; it launches in March 2023. In the teaser, players got to see the game’s exercise mode, in which the beefy hero Kenshiro, among others, will serve as your instructor. From there, players can punch their way through waves of enemies in Battle Mode. Then there are Boss Battles, more intense one-on-one throwdowns with tougher foes, such as Jaggi.

It doesn’t look like this will be available on other platforms, as it makes use of the Joy-Cons’ motion controls. The most recent Fist of the North Star video game was 2018’s Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise for PlayStation 4, with Kenshiro also showing up in 2019’s since-closed Jump Force fighting game.