 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fist of the North Star gets a... boxing exercise game?

Punch endless waves of baddies and bosses in March 2023

By Owen S. Good
/ new
screen from Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star in which the player has punched an enemy in the face Image: Nintendo via YouTube

Fist of the North Star is now being adapted into — wait for it — a boxing exergame on Nintendo Switch. It looks bizarre, to say the least!

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star was announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct; it launches in March 2023. In the teaser, players got to see the game’s exercise mode, in which the beefy hero Kenshiro, among others, will serve as your instructor. From there, players can punch their way through waves of enemies in Battle Mode. Then there are Boss Battles, more intense one-on-one throwdowns with tougher foes, such as Jaggi.

It doesn’t look like this will be available on other platforms, as it makes use of the Joy-Cons’ motion controls. The most recent Fist of the North Star video game was 2018’s Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise for PlayStation 4, with Kenshiro also showing up in 2019’s since-closed Jump Force fighting game.

In This Stream

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The biggest news, reveals, and trailers

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Amiibo unlockables in Splatoon 3

By Julia Lee
/ new

Final Fantasy’s Crisis Core remake launches in December

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Fire Emblem Engage proves a thousand years isn’t enough time to grow out a wacky hair dye job

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life being remade for Nintendo Switch

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Four more Resident Evil games are coming to Switch — in cloud form

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon