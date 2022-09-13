Octopath Traveler has a sequel, due early next year

Nintendo and Square Enix have announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the highly regarded role-playing game that introduced the world to the lush, retro HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023.

As shown in the trailer, the game once more follows eight travelers from varied walks of life who are drawn together on an epic quest, but each have their own stories to tell. This time, the adventurers will journey through the land of Solistia in a “bustling era” that seems to have a few more modern or steampunk-style elements than the original game’s classic medievalism.

In another mild twist to the formula of the original Octopath Traveler, the travelers’ Path Actions — unique character skills that can be used outside of battle to further the story — will differ between day and night.

The eight travelers are new variations on the eight character classes from the original game. They are: Hikari, the warrior; Agnes, the dancer with stars in her eyes; Partitio, the merchant (who sports a cool, slightly anachronistic trench coat); brooding, vengeful scholar Osvald; Throné, the thief; Temenos, the cleric; sprightly young hunter Ochette, seen pursuing some kind of giant dinosaur; and Castti, the apothecary. (As is the case in the first game, the first letter of each of the characters’ names spell out Octopath. The more you know.)

Octopath Traveler 2 looks like a faithful, if hardly innovative, follow-up to a modern JRPG classic.