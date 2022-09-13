GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.

According to a news release by Rare, its iconic 1997 FPS will now include achievements, 4K resolutions, and a smoother frame rate on Xbox. GoldenEye 007 will also get online multiplayer, at least on the Nintendo Switch version. Rare says that online multiplayer is exclusive to Nintendo’s console.

For Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, today’s announcement also includes news that the service will include additional Nintendo 64 hits via the Expansion Pack subscription tier. Nintendo is soon adding Pilotwings 64; Mario Party, Mario Party 2, and Mario Party 3; Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2; and 1080 Snowboarding; and Excitebike 64 to the service. Access to the games will require ownership of a Nintendo Switch, a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, and the Expansion Pack add-on for that service.