 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

N64 games Pilotwings, Mario Party, and Pokémon Stadium also heading to Switch Online

By Charlie Hall
/ new

GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.

According to a news release by Rare, its iconic 1997 FPS will now include achievements, 4K resolutions, and a smoother frame rate on Xbox. GoldenEye 007 will also get online multiplayer, at least on the Nintendo Switch version. Rare says that online multiplayer is exclusive to Nintendo’s console.

For Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, today’s announcement also includes news that the service will include additional Nintendo 64 hits via the Expansion Pack subscription tier. Nintendo is soon adding Pilotwings 64; Mario Party, Mario Party 2, and Mario Party 3; Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2; and 1080 Snowboarding; and Excitebike 64 to the service. Access to the games will require ownership of a Nintendo Switch, a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, and the Expansion Pack add-on for that service.

In This Stream

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The biggest news, reveals, and trailers

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Amiibo unlockables in Splatoon 3

By Julia Lee
/ new

Final Fantasy’s Crisis Core remake launches in December

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Fire Emblem Engage proves a thousand years isn’t enough time to grow out a wacky hair dye job

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life being remade for Nintendo Switch

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Four more Resident Evil games are coming to Switch — in cloud form

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon