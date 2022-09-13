 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo Switch Sports golf update delayed to winter

You’ll have to wait a little longer to hit the virtual green

By Petrana Radulovic
The golf update for Nintendo Switch Sports has been delayed. Originally set for a Fall 2022 release, the free update will now launch this winter.

The upcoming update will include 21 sports from the original Wii Sports games. Not only will local play be included, but up to eight players online can engage in “survival golf,” where the players the most strokes will be eliminated. Think of it like a battle royale, but with golf.

Nintendo Switch Sports came out this past April, with six sports to chose from. Like the beloved Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports included bowling and tennis — but also added volleyball, chambara (swordfighting), badminton, and soccer.

As Polygon editor-in-chief Chris Plante wrote in our review, “Nintendo Switch Sports isn’t so much a sequel to Wii Sports as it is the franchise’s overdue evolution from a tech demo into a proper video game.”

