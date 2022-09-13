Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year

Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown.

But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch has made controlling the game simpler, meaning you can concentrate on the core essence of Pikmin gameplay,” Miyamoto said. “We call it dandori in Japanese, or strategically planning, deploying, and commanding the Pikmin.”

In a news release, Nintendo pointed out the absence of Pikmin in Pikmin 4’s teaser trailer, and promised more details to come ahead of the game’s release on Switch next year.

The game follows 2013’s Pikmin 3 for the Wii U, the last main entry in the real-time strategy/puzzle series. Nintendo also published Hey! Pikmin for Nintendo 3DS in 2017, and Pokémon Go maker Niantic developed Pikmin Bloom for mobile devices in 2021.