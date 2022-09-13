Harvestella free demo available now for Nintendo Switch

Harvestella is a new life simulator RPG from Square Enix that will be released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on Nov. 4. It will merge Stardew Valley-like crop management with the publisher’s signature focus on action and adventure. A free-to-play demo “containing the opening days of your farm’s first season” is available now for Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo eShop. (Save data will transfer to the full game when purchased.)

In Harvestella players manage plots of land and make friends with the townspeople — you can farm, cook, craft, and sell your produce for a profit. Seasons move from spring to summer, fall to winter. But you also must fight back against the seasonal threat of Quietus which causes dust to overtake the town, killing crops. This fallow period is growing longer each year.

As you play, you’ll explore the game’s vast world, full of cities and dungeons, including Nemea Town, Seaside Town Shatolla, Lethe Village, and Holy Capital Argene. Eventually, players will reach the Seaslight — crystals that control the season. Players can pick from various combat classes with focuses on swords (single or dual wielding) and magic. You will also make numerous friends and allies, who can help you end this calamitous season.