 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harvestella free demo available now for Nintendo Switch

Farming meets combat

By Nicole Clark
/ new
A character in a long black coat with long coat trails wields purple-colored magic, and fights against a machine enemy. Image: Square Enix

Harvestella is a new life simulator RPG from Square Enix that will be released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on Nov. 4. It will merge Stardew Valley-like crop management with the publisher’s signature focus on action and adventure. A free-to-play demo “containing the opening days of your farm’s first season” is available now for Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo eShop. (Save data will transfer to the full game when purchased.)

In Harvestella players manage plots of land and make friends with the townspeople — you can farm, cook, craft, and sell your produce for a profit. Seasons move from spring to summer, fall to winter. But you also must fight back against the seasonal threat of Quietus which causes dust to overtake the town, killing crops. This fallow period is growing longer each year.

As you play, you’ll explore the game’s vast world, full of cities and dungeons, including Nemea Town, Seaside Town Shatolla, Lethe Village, and Holy Capital Argene. Eventually, players will reach the Seaslight — crystals that control the season. Players can pick from various combat classes with focuses on swords (single or dual wielding) and magic. You will also make numerous friends and allies, who can help you end this calamitous season.

In This Stream

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The biggest news, reveals, and trailers

View all 16 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Amiibo unlockables in Splatoon 3

By Julia Lee
/ new

Final Fantasy’s Crisis Core remake launches in December

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Fire Emblem Engage proves a thousand years isn’t enough time to grow out a wacky hair dye job

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life being remade for Nintendo Switch

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Four more Resident Evil games are coming to Switch — in cloud form

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon