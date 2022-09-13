Four more Resident Evil games are coming to Switch — in cloud form

Capcom announced Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct that four recent Resident Evil games are coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. All four games will be “cloud versions” — meaning they’ll stream to the Switch and require an online connection. The full list of games coming to Switch is: Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake, and the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.

The cloud version of Resident Evil Village will launch on Oct. 28 and its accompanying “Winters’ Expansion” DLC will be available on Dec. 2. The cloud versions for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 will be released at some point “this year.”

Because they’re cloud versions you’ll need to be connected to the internet with your Switch to play them. Similar to this, the beloved Kingdom Hearts series came to the Switch via a cloud versions (and it didn’t work out so well). If you’re not so sure about a cloud version, you can try a free demo of the game after the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday.

The games aren’t the first set of Resident Evil games to come to the Nintendo Switch console. Capcom released three older titles from the series on Nintendo Switch as part of the Resident Evil Triple pack, which included Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6. This wasn’t a cloud version, and instead presented them as fully downloadable content.