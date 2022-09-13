 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a Nintendo Switch remake

Welcome to Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

By Austen Goslin
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a modern update. The remake will be called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and was announced during a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, where the developer showed off some of the game’s new features and its updated graphics on Switch. The game is set for release on Feb. 24, 2023.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is a coop side-scroller that lets up to four players take control of Kirby, his allies, and even his usual enemies, to save an alien traveler who’s been stranded on the planet of Popstar. The game was originally released in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii. Along with the regular four-player campaign, there’s also a collection of minigames for up to four players to compete in as well.

The game allows players to select several different characters, including Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Waddle Dee, as they make their way through the levels. New to the Deluxe remake is the ability for every player to select a different version of Kirby, so they can take part in the game’s signature mechanic and absorb a few powers — including some new ones.

Nintendo is certainly keeping Kirby busy. Once Return to Dream Land Deluxe is released next year, it will have been the third Kirby game released in just under a year. The biggest of the games was March 2022’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land, while Nintendo also released the multiplayer game Kirby’s Dream Buffet on the eShop in August.

