Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life being remade for Nintendo Switch

Originally released in 2003 for Nintendo GameCube, PS2

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Two Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life characters looking down at two cute corgis. Image: Nintendo/YouTube

After 20 years, Nintendo is returning to Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, bringing the GameCube and PlayStation 2 original to Nintendo Switch next year. The company announced the remake during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday.

It looks like a faithful remake of the classic game, which is also known as Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. In it, players will take over an area where their father wished to start a farm. It’s called the Forgotten Valley, where a new life will begin — making friends, growing crops, and raising animals.

There’s dating elements, too, and a big part is getting married and having a kid to watch them grow up in-game. The franchise is one of the original popular role-playing farming simulators, and surely to thank for the sheer breadth of options available to players today, a few of which were also shown off during the September Nintendo Direct: Harvestella and Fae Farm among them.

Story of Seasons is a beloved franchise with dozens of games, the first of which is Story of Seasons or Harvest Moon, created in 1996 by developer Amccus. The most recent new game is Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, which was released in February 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

There’s no exact release date for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, but Nintendo expects it to be out next summer.

