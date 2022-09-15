Street Fighter 6 adds 4 classic fighters to roster, beta test coming in October

Capcom confirmed four more characters for Street Fighter 6’s roster on Thursday during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show livestream: Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Ken, all of whom debuted in the original Street Fighter or Street Fighter 2. Those four fresh additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster join the previously confirmed Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Juri, and Kimberly. That’s 11 fighters revealed so far for SF6, which is rumored to include about 24 characters total.

Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Ken all sport updated looks, and while many of their familiar special abilities appear to be intact — Dhalsim’s still stretchy, Blanka’s still full of electricity — each fighter also brings new moves to the fight. Blanka, for example, can now electrify his Blanka-chan stuffed animal and throw it at opponents.

At Tokyo Game Show, Capcom also showed off player-created avatars that Street Fighter 6 players can take into battle against the series’ stable of world warriors. Those avatars appear to draw their moves from the existing roster, but will fully customizable visually. Player avatars can be used in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, letting players progress through the game’s story and training with masters like Ryu and Chun-Li. Avatars can also be taken into the Battle Hub, a lobby area where players meet up to challenge others.

Capcom also revealed new gameplay and stage gimmicks that will let players add wacky rules to Street Fighter 6’s one-on-one brawls in Extreme Battle mode. Stage hazards like rampaging bulls, Mets from the Mega Man games, and bouncing explosives will add an element of unpredictability to matches, if players so choose.

Capcom also announced a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, which will take place Oct. 7-10. The beta test will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, and will feature cross-platform play. Eight characters will be playable during the test: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

Street Fighter 6 is coming sometime in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.