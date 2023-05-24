Metal Gear Solid 3 remake confirmed, coming to PS5, PC, and Xbox

Konami is giving the Metal Gear Solid franchise — the stealth-action series it hasn’t touched in a meaningful way since 2018’s Metal Gear Survive — a fresh update. The company is developing a remastered version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The new version is called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater — styled as Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 will feature “the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound,” Konami said in a news release.

“We are working hard for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design,” the development team said, “while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.”

Here’s an early look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater:

Konami will also release a collection of the first three Metal Gear Solid games later this summer. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the following games:

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2004. The prequel to the original Metal Gear is set in the 1960s, and puts players in control of Naked Snake (aka Big Boss, the antagonist of the very first game in the franchise) on a mission set largely in Soviet Russia. Metal Gear Solid 3 introduced a camouflage-based layer to the franchise’s stealth-based gameplay, along with close-quarters combat mechanics.

Hideo Kojima’s follow-up to the groundbreaking and divisive Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was met with near-universal acclaim when it was first released. The game’s memorable story, in-depth boss fights, and heavily memed ladder-climbing sequence helped make Metal Gear Solid 3 one of the most beloved entries in the franchise — to say nothing of its earwormy “Snake Eater” theme song.

Konami’s decision to remake Metal Gear Solid 3, as opposed to its popular predecessors, appears to be inline with the ways it’s approaching another franchise: Silent Hill. The publisher has enlisted developer Bloober Team to remake the second game in the Silent Hill series for modern platforms, skipping the first game in the series in favor of its more popular sequel.