 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise of the Ronin looks like Team Ninja’s ambitious take on Assassin’s Creed

Ninja Gaiden and Nioh team reveal a brand-new PlayStation 5 console exclusive

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Ninja Gaiden and Nioh developer Team Ninja revealed a brand-new action RPG, Rise of the Ronin, on Tuesday during Sony’s State of Play livestream — and, boy, does it look ambitious. Rise of the Ronin is an adventure seven years already in the making, according to Team Ninja director and president Fumihiko Yasuda, and will take players to 19th century Edo period Japan for a combat-focused open-world journey.

“Here in this time of mayhem, you embody a Ronin character, a warrior bound to no master and free to make choices of its own,” Yasuda said in an announcement on the PlayStation Blog. “Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja experience that will immerse you in an historically inspired world while bringing together its renowned combat action with Katanas and the likes, with new firearm weaponry that depicts the unique personality of its time period.”

Rise of the Ronin’s first trailer shows off plenty of spectacular action, with its (apparently nameless) Ronin gliding through the skies, engaging in acrobatic sword combat, using a grappling hook, and dispatching foes with bayonet and musket.

Rise of the Ronin is coming to PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive — meaning it’s likely to also come to PC — in 2024.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Synduality trailer shows off dystopian world, large mech fights

By Nicole Clark
/ new

ShiftUp’s Project Eve is now Stellar Blade, still has shiny suits and gross monsters

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows the search for Tyr, and the beginning of the end

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Pacific Drive is a road trip through cryptid hell, due out in 2023

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Japan-only Yakuza game remade for a global release

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon