Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is the quest, and it looks like titular shop is up for sale following some rather unfortunate supernatural events. There are spooky mannequins, cackling, malevolent wizards, an additional dungeon, a set of in-game cosmetics, and it looks like players will unlock the shop location itself once they complete the questline.

“Cassandra Mason has a shop to sell you in Hogsmeade, but all is not as it seems in this run-down establishment,” WB Games Avalanche wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “What sinister secrets lie beneath Madam Mason’s shop and why was she so keen to sell it? That’s a mystery Hogwarts Legacy players will discover in the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest exclusively available on PlayStation platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s, about 100 years before Harry Potter enrolls at the famed wizarding school, and stars a created player character as a new wizard or witch studying there. In Hogwarts Legacy, however, they are a fifth-year student, learning advanced magic, making friends, and battling fierce rivals.

Originally set for a holiday 2022 launch, Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. pushed Hogwarts Legacy to Feb. 10, 2023 to give developers “a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.” Hogwarts Legacy will also launch on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Nintendo Switch version of the game does not yet have a release date.