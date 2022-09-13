 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Kazuya Mishima from Tekken 8

PlayStation State of Play September 2022: The biggest announcements and trailers

Here’s what Sony and its third-party partners have in store through 2024

Contributors: Polygon Staff
/ new

Sony’s latest State of Play livestream packed plenty of games and reveals into 20 minutes: There was a new God of War Ragnarok trailer, an official Tekken 8 announcement, a brand-new game from Team Ninja coming in 2024(!), and Sega’s built-from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff that has, so far, only been available in Japan.

If you didn’t catch all the news, trailers, and updates from Tuesday’s State of Play, you can find the biggest new reveals in Polygon’s StoryStream below. There’s more to come later this week with the kickoff of Tokyo Game Show 2022 — hence Sony’s focus on games primarily out of Japan — so stay tuned.

8 Total Updates Since
Sep 13, 2022, 2:57pm EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon