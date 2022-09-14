 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Scarlet Witch is getting a new comic where she runs a magic shop

Trading in Darkhold curses for discount scented candles

A close-up of Wanda Maximoff for the first issue of 2023’s Scarlet Witch comic series. Image: Russell Dauterman/Marvel

Marvel’s magic-wielding mutant Wanda Maximoff returns in an all-new ongoing solo series written by Steve Orlando (Marauders, the Darkhold saga) and drawn by artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man).

Scarlet Witch follows Wanda, having found redemption after the events of X-Men: Trial of Magneto, embracing her fresh start and opening a witchcraft shop to aid those who need it most. Using her abilities as one of the supreme magic users on the planet, Wanda must help a woman who falls through her door with a terrifying story of a town gone utterly mad.

“Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me,” Orlando said in a news release. “In fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch.”

“You have been waiting [for a] Scarlet Witch solo return for so long!” Pichelli added. “Finally that time has come and I’m truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can’t wait for you to see the book.”

Check out a sneak peek at the first cover for Scarlet Witch by Russell Dauterman, featuring Wanda’s newly redesigned costume.

Cover art for the first issue of 2023’s Scarlet Witch comic series. Image: Russell Dauterman/Marvel

