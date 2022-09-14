The Owl House returns for season 3 this October

The third and final season of The Owl House will premiere on Disney Channel on Oct. 15 at 9:00 pm EDT. There’s a catch, though. Instead of a full season, this third season is made up of three 44-minute specials. Only the first of these specials will debut on Oct. 15. The other two are slated for a 2023 release.

[Ed. note: Spoilers for the end of season 2 ahead!]

The first special will take place immediately after the events of season 2, where plucky teen witch Luz, her girlfriend Amity, and the rest of their friends found themselves stranded in the human world after a strange super-powerful being named the Collector took over the Boiling Isles. While the teenagers safely made it to the human world, Luz’s mentor, wacky Eda the Owl Lady, and many of the adults were left to the Collector’s mercy.

Despite huge critical success and a massive fanbase, The Owl House did not get a full third season order from Disney. As creator Dana Terrace revealed, it was simply because someone decided that the show did not fit the Disney brand. Whether that is because of the more serialized episodes compared to other Disney animated shows, the fact that it’s about witches and demons, or the fact it features prominent queer characters is unclear.

The first two seasons of The Owl House are streaming on Disney Plus.