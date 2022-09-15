 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Release the Avongers shirt from She-Hulk

Not even the Avengers are free from bootleg merchandise

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
a shirt full of chibi-style representations of the avengers, except their colors are all wrong. thor is a redhead and iron man’s suit is mostly yellow. hulk is purple. it says AVONGERS beneath Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed that even the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superheroes aren’t immune to copyright infringement.

The main plot is an obvious example: Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) battles super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) over the use of the name “She-Hulk.” But the episode’s B-plot contains a funny — and also probably more true-to-life — example.

While Jen figures out her relationship to the name She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and co-worker Augustus (Josh Segarra) set out on a mission to outfit Jen with a more fashionable wardrobe. Augustus knows a guy who knows a guy, so he and Nikki end up at a boba shop that is supposedly a front for a superhero fashion designer. At first, the barista seems unwilling to talk, but eventually, he leads them to the back room...

a closet full of bootleg avengers merchandise, including a towel featuring hulk wearing a purple mankini and avongers boxers Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

...and reveals a collection of bootleg Avengers merchandise!

Like real-life off-brand products, the colors are all wrong (just look at that Captain America’s shield), the names are messed up (peep that Thur mug), and the overall branding is just a not right (mankini Borat-Hulk, for instance).

And the best part? The Avengers T-shirts, which are actually Avongers t-shirts. Don’t worry, though: if you don’t like Avongers, they have Avingers.

a white t-shirt featuring chibi designs of the avengers characters, but all slightly off. the hulk is purple, thor has red hair, and below it says Avingers Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

While it’s unlikely that IRL two superpowered individuals will be locked in a court battle about the use of a superhero alias, there are many, many bootleg, off-brand shirts out there. Walk down any touristy street in New York City or any other big vacation destination and check out a gift shop, and you’ll likely find Avongers, Avingers, and Avugners galore. It just makes sense that the Avengers would have to deal with bootleg merchandise.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has balanced Jen’s superhero antics with her everyday life in a way that’s thankfully becoming more common in the MCU. Grounding the fantastical world in more mundane real-life situations, be it dating as a superpowered individual or coming across bootleg merch of the world’s most powerful superhero team, fleshes it out and turns it into something relatable.

And the most relatable thing? I really want an Avongers shirt. Please, Disney merchandise team, release the Avongers and Avingers shirts.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law air on Thursdays on Disney Plus.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Star Wars’ Rogue Squadron movie removed from Disney’s future plans

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Overwatch’s Assault maps are going away but could return, reworked, in Overwatch 2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Disney Dreamlight Valley patch fixes a quest that cursed me

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Indigenous RPG Coyote & Crow is a hit, and a new anthology of adventures is on the way

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Whew! Ken’s not divorced in Street Fighter 6

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile comes to phones in 2023

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon