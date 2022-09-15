Lil Nas X will perform this year’s League of Legends Worlds anthem, design a new skin

League of Legends’ Worlds tournament is coming up, which serves as the culmination of the year’s competitive circuit. Teams from over the world will be facing off in a long tournament across North America, with games taking place in Mexico City, New York City, Atlanta, and San Francisco. Even if you’re not into the esports side of League, Riot Games tends to go all out on content around this time of year to promote their flagship franchise, and so there are usually exciting reveals in store. This year, that includes a collaboration with Lil Nas X, which will feature a song and a new champion skin designed in party by the pop star himself.

Every Worlds, Riot releases an anthem to get people excited for the event. Even if you’ve never watched an esports in your life, it’s hard not to get hype at collaborations like Rise, Legends Never Die, GIANTS, or Burn It All Down. Lil Nas X is behind this year’s Anthem, called “Star Walkin’,” and we get to hear a clip of the catchy tune in the announcement. The news is shared in the format of a pithy short, a la The Office, and it’s fun to watch.

Introducing the NEW PRESIDENT of #LeagueOfLegends, Lil Nas Xecutive. #Worlds22 Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 pic.twitter.com/GigRg0MM41 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 15, 2022

Worlds usually brings lots of balance changes to the game, new skins, or even a new champion. Fans know that the next champion added to the game will be K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. This high skill tank takes to the top lane, and we know he comes from a part of Shurima that was carved out by monster hunters. K’Sante uses a regenerative piece of monster hide to beat his enemies, and he’s used to facing tough opponents, as Nazumah had to compete with beasts just for access to drinking water

Lil Nas X will be collaborating on Riot for a Prestige skin for K’Sante. We haven’t seen what those threads will look like quite yet, but it looks like Riot will be rolling out more information in the weeks leading up to Worlds.