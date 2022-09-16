Genshin Impact’s 3.1 patch brings back Scaramouche, and he’s bringing trouble

Hoyoverse continues to release regular updates to its sprawling open-world adventure, Genshin Impact. The upcoming 3.1 patch will continue to build upon players’ journeys in the recently added Sumeru region and introduce a desert region to explore. Additionally, players can expect featured banners for characters like Cyno, Candace, and Nilou.

Hoyoverse shared new details as part of a developer stream Friday morning. The next patch will be released on Sept. 28 and send the Traveler on a desert adventure. The next patch is called “King Deshret and the Three Magi.” The trailer teased a scenario where the desert dwellers called the Eremites are desperate to revive the deceased Scarlet King. Most notably, the much anticipated Dottore and Scaramouche from the Fatui Harbingers appear in this story, and it appears Scaramouche is in some sort of giant death machine.

Additionally, this patch will bring another story set in Mondstadt. A new character, Mika, appears, and we will get to learn more about our resident wolf-boy Razor. It’ll be the first time we learn about this character’s origins.

The update adds a new desert region to explore in Sumeru. There will be sprawling sand dunes, but also more populous areas to explore. Aaru Village, a town nestled into worn sandstone, is a safe space for scholars ousted by the Akademiya, and it looks stunning. The patch will also introduce a new boss fight: the Aeonblight Drake.

It will also introduce three new playable characters to the game: Cyno (also known as General Mahamatra), the warrior Candace, and Nilou. Cyno is a five-star polearm user who wields the Electro element. Then there’s Candace: She’s a four-star character who also uses polearms, but is a Hydro character and uses a special shield as part of her Elemental Skill. Last but not least, we have the Hydro sword wielder, Nilou, who appeared in the 3.0 archon quest.

Here are the characters you can wish for on the 3.1 Genshin Impact banners

The first phase of the banner will feature two different banners: one for Cyno and a rerun for the Anemo archon Venti. Candce will be featured alongside them in both banners.

The second phase of the 3.1 patch will feature Nilou and a rerun for the alchemist Albedo.

There are loads of events coming to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the game. Travelers will return to Mondstadt as part of the Weinlesefest where players will be able to participate in a limited-time seasonal event and four different mini-games. Last but not least, developers said the top-up shop, where you buy Genesis Crystals, will also be refreshed, so you can get the bonus deal for the Genesis Crystals again if you used it already.

Update: This post has been updated to include additional details on the 3.1 Genshin Impact patch.