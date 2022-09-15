 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bandai Namco’s big One Piece RPG is out in January

The Straw Hat Pirates sail for a mysterious island filled with treasures and peril

By Toussaint Egan
Bandai Namco released a new trailer on Thursday announcing One Piece Odyssey, the upcoming JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on January 13.

With an original story featuring character and monster designs by series creator Eiichiro Oda, the turn-based RPG will follow Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew as they trek across a mysterious new island filled with treasures, mysteries, and powerful new enemies.

Players will assume the roles of nine of the series’ beloved heroes: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky, and Brook. In addition, the game will feature performances by the series’ original Japanese VO actors.

Pre-orders for the Standard Edition of One Piece Odyssey, which features preorder bonuses including in-game resources and an alternate “Traveling Outfit” set, the digital-only Deluxe Edition, which includes access to additional Story DLC and in-game resources, and the Collector Edition Bundle that features a Monkey D. Luffy and Lim figurine and everything included in the Standard and Deluxe Edition, are available now through the game’s official website.

