 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blade Runner sequel promises ‘the next generation of Blade Runner’

Amazon series will be written and executive produced by one of the creators of Paramount Plus’ Halo

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Ryan Gosling looks across a crowded room in Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner 2049
Photo: Warner Bros.

Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that Blade Runner 2099, a new live-action series set after the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film and Dennis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, is currently in production for Prime Video. This news comes nearly a year following Scott’s announcement that he was working on a 10-episode series set in the Blade Runner universe, with a pilot for the series reportedly completed.

No word yet regarding the series’ cast, characters, plot, or release date, but according to Deadline, writer-producer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls, Halo) has written the script and will be executive producing the series. Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, as well as Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green, are also attached as executive producers.

“[W]e are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a press statement. “We recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Blade Runner 2099 follows the premiere of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the CG anime series set between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, which debuted on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll last fall.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile comes to phones in 2023

By Austen Goslin
/ new

She-Hulk keeps outdoing itself with Marvel deep cuts

By Susana Polo
/ new

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and the other big announcements from Call of Duty Next

By Austen Goslin
/ new

All the anime movies coming to theaters in fall 2022

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Bandai Namco’s big One Piece RPG is out in January

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Vampire Survivors is getting a release date and a price increase in September

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon