Genshin Impact gets an anime series — and a dramatic teaser trailer

Hoyoverse announced Friday that Genshin Impact will get an anime series, created in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, Ufotable, which is known for creating popular globally anime series like Demon Slayer.

Developers revealed a first look and concept trailer for the series as part of a developer’s stream on Friday. The series, which appears to be in its early stages of development, doesn’t have a formal title yet. At the moment, it’s simply referred to as, “Long-Term Project Launch: Concept Trailer.”

The trailer teases a lush, sprawling world, and then shows Genshin Impact’s two protagonists, Lumine and Aether, standing hand-in-hand. It’s a dramatic scene given that the video game never actually allows players to see the twins standing side-by-side. The whole point of the video game is that players are going on an adventure in search of their lost twin.

Genshin Impact celebrates its two-year anniversary later this month. The free-to-play game sends players on a fantasy adventure that explores several regions based on a real-world countries. The game is known for its stunning environmental scenery, and it’s looking like the anime series will lean into those design elements, too. On Friday, developers revealed new details that players can expect in the upcoming 3.1 patch.