Team Ninja’s new Soulslike is playable now, and for the next 10 days

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo has a demo available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but only for the next 10 days.

The dark fantasy Souls-like, which doesn’t yet have a release date, is available through both consoles’ marketplaces right now. Wo Long’s demo leaves the storefronts at 3 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Team Ninja has released similar limited-time demos for its other Soulslike and action games. Both Nioh and Nioh 2 were the subject of multiple demos, from which Team Ninja took feedback in tuning those Soulslike games. The developer also released a demo for this year’s Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, giving players a taste of the action game’s mechanics.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase back in June. The action role-playing game takes place during China’s Later Han Dynasty (189 to 220 C.E.). A news release from Koei Tecmo called the game “a glimpse inside a dark Three Kingdoms world gone mad, and the chaotic struggle to save a once beloved land now infested by demons.”

The demo will let players sample online multiplayer, the character creator, and “in-game abilities, including vertical exploration and the importance of morale.” Anyone completing the demo will earn the “Crouching Dragon Helmet,” for use in the full game when that launches.

Koei Tecmo also released a gameplay tips video (above) to help players cope with “the finer points of the masocore experience.” Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s production is led by Fumihiko Yasuda, the Team Ninja president and director of 2017’s Nioh and 2020’s Nioh 2. He’s joined by Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa, formerly of Sony’s Japan Studio.