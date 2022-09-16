PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says

When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation VR2 headset is released in 2023, it won’t be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR, the company confirmed Friday.

“PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at PlayStation, said in an interview with the Official PlayStation Podcast published Friday.

Nishino went on to list what he described as PSVR2’s “much more advanced features” compared to PSVR, such as inside-out tracking, eye tracking, 4K HDR support, and a new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. “This means developing games for PSVR2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR,” said Nishino.

We’ve reached out to Sony for more information.

In discussing PSVR2 so far, Sony has focused on games that are in development for the new hardware: No Man’s Sky: PlayStation VR2, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Enhanced Edition, and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

PSVR2 was announced in January, and the system is scheduled to debut in early 2023. Sony is preparing 20 “major” games for the launch, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan.