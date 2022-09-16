 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name

Which ‘tears’ is it?

By Ana Diaz
Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Image: Nintendo

Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?

Mainly, how should we read or pronounce “tears”? It could be read as either “tears,” as in crying or shedding a tear, or as “tears,” as in tearing a piece of paper.

On Friday, Nintendo clarified that the game name is meant to be read as “tears,” as in crying, Eurogamer reported. So, there you go. Maybe we will be sobbing our way through this Zelda game.

Beyond this particular mystery, the game is already giving rise to intrigue as eager fans have spun up loads of theories based on all the trailers of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to be released in May 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

