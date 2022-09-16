 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed

Four fighters from June’s leak are not on it, though...

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster.

For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.

That’s the core eight fighters from Street Fighter 2’s original lineup; mainstays Cammy and Dee Jay; and fresh faces Juri (debuting in Super Street Fighter 4) and Luke (a DLC fighter first appearing in Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition). The other six (Jamie, JP, Kimberly, Lily, Manon, and Marisa, who together sound like the cast of a direct-to-DVD Saved by the Bell) are all brand new.

But wait, Street Fighter fans might be saying, what about that leak back in June? There were 22 names on it. Indeed. But Friday’s announcement from Tokyo Game Show 2022 made no mention of Rashid, Ed, A.K.I., or Akuma. Are they the first four DLC fighters? It’s anyone’s guess for now.

Street Fighter 6 does not have a specific release date, but it’s slated for a 2023 launch. When it does arrive, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 16-20

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin
/ new

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer features Evan Peters’ most despicable role yet

By Samit Sarkar
/ new

This horror game will force you to trust people in order to survive

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Genshin Impact is getting a virtual trading card game

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon